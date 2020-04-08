AS PUBLIC LAWYER: ON THE ISSUE OF LANDLORDS AND TENANTS

A number of people have written to me about the issue of Landlord and I pick these two unedited articles as an example:

“Good afternoon Sir , we are having a challenging of paying rentals for shops especially in Lusaka and kitwe the reason why have mentioned these two towns is that shops are very expensive compared to other towns you being the voice of the people kindly present this to Ministry of Commerce trade and Industry to write to the shop owners to aleast relive us from paying rentals during this period of covid-19 . We a failing to feed our families.”

“Mr Tayali you are one of the influential people we have in this country,politics aside :kindly inform government on behalf of the majority poor muma komboni,that landlord shouldnt collect rentals in this period when companies have closed ,others their businesses have crumbled”

Yesterday, Hon. Dora Siliya was quoted to have said that Govt is considering asking landlords to forfeit rentals during this time of COVID-19.

For me, I find this situation difficult for Govt to intervene because they have to protect the interest of both the landlords and tenants.

Much as the tenants may not want to pay rents because of the difficult times, the landlord would also want to have the money to use in these difficult times.

Therefore, I would not want to say Govt should intervene but leave it to the landlord and tenants to discuss based on their situations.

I would encourage you to engage your landlords and see how you would meet halfway, where it is possible.

I imagine you y rentals to a retired old person or orphans surviving on the property left to them by their parents, it would be killing them if you don’t pay rentals, how would they survive.

But if you are paying to some big real estate company, especially in some Malls, you may engage them and discuss because there is no business in the Malls.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!