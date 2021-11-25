George N. MTONGA

Literally the only thing that any government can do for the country where we say the poorest are the beneficiaries is keep prices of electricity and fuel low. This is the one policy that has a domino effect on keeping the cost of living lower for Zambians. Nothing else that they can do beyond this can bring the cost of living down.

Im disappointed on this fuel and zesco issue because i actually believed what the president was saying when in the opposition. I saw the numbers and they made sense and i believed PF was only hiking prices so that they can continue stealing through Zesco and make money on fuel.

Im dissppointed because i believed our intelligence would lower the prices of these things which is the most beneficial thing for the most vulnerable members of our society.

We lied to them. Thats why im disappointed. If we would have said the truth we would have been prepared. But we lied and said we can do it differently and keep the prices of commodities low.

I wont excuse this lie or rationalize it. We lied to get votes. Thats it.

We said we wont do it. And we just did it. We were critical of PF on the same matter and said we would do it different and we have not. Thats it. I think explaining it just accentuates hypocrisy.

Im just going to accept that we championed one thing and we have done something else. Thats just the truth.

Wont even try to justify it. We lied.