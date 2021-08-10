ASK NKANDU LUO WHY SHE WANTED TO INTRODUCE WITCHCRAFT STUDIES, ZULU TELLS PF…than attacking HH over Christianity

By Staff Reporter

Those in the PF attacking HH over Christianity must first scrutnise the Christianity of Nkandu Luo who wanted to introduce studies on witchcraft in universities, says Zambia’s former Ambassador to Australia George Zulu.

And Amb Zulu said the only way President Edgar Lungu could win Eastern Province is if the Mozambicans and Malawians vote for him.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Amb Zulu was asked if he thought the person he was supporting, opposition UPND leader Hichilema should categorically answer to various allegations from the ruling party that he was anti-Christian.

Responding, Amb Zulu said Christianity was a way of life, which must be seen in people’s conduct and not just their words, in the manner he said the PF were doing.

He said if they regarded Hichilema as a non-Christian, which he said he wasn’t, then they have done a poor job of winning him over to God as the Lord commanded.

Amb Zulu argued that if anything, Hichilema has proved to be more Christian than his accusers, and that if there was to be a genuine debate over the matter, then the PF must genuinely scrutnise the Christianity of President Lungu’s running mate, Professor Luo, who could be Republican vice-president and would immediately take over in the event anything happened to the President.

He said Zambians must demand to know why Prof Luo wanted to introduce the study on witchcraft, which is against the constitution as the supreme law bars any promotion of witchcraft, saying… continue reading https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/scrutnise-nkandu-luos-christianity-ask-her-why-she-wanted-to-introduce-witchcraft-studies-zulu-tells-pf-than-attacking-hh-over-christianity/