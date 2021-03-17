ASSAULTING A POLICE OFFICER ON DUTY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

Mr Kanganja told political parties and the general public that assaulting, resisting or willfully obstructing police officers in their execution of duty is a serious criminal offence and punishable by law.

He said that some cadres are daring police officers on duty by engaging in public misconduct and in some instances attacking them.

The IG was reacting to what transpired on Friday, 12th March, 2021 on the Copperbelt in Kitwe where some cadres took to the streets and charged towards the police officers and began throwing stones at them resulting in some sustaining injuries.

Mr Kanganja said what happened in Kitwe was a clear indication of schemes aimed at promoting break down in law and order under the guise of politicking and shall not be taken lightly.

He said thuggery conduct such as the one exhibited by political cadres in Kitwe shall not be tolerated by the command and all those that were involved in the fracas will be dealt with accordingly.

“I further call on officers to remain firm on the ground and ensure that all forms of lawlessness are immediately thwarted by bringing to book all offenders. Police officers are reminded to always carry with them policing equipment which government has procured for them such as long baton, handcuffs and teargas canisters whenever they are on duty and should use them when situations demand.

CIC PRESS TEAM