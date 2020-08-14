By Rick Nchito

Chipata Central PF Member of Parliament Moses Mawere has finally put it clear to his party that if he is not assured of adoption, he will not vote for Bill 10 when it is tabled before Parliament.

Mawere has been sidelined by PF leader Edgar Lungu who has now assured former RTSA boss Zindaba Soko of an adoption for Chipata Central Constituency in 2021.

Following the adoption assurance, Soko has now started campaigning in the Constituency with blessings from Lungu and the party.

This left Mawere with no option but to speak out in an attempt to make Lungu rescind his decision.

Mawere now says it’s up to the party to choose between him and Soko on who will support and vote for Bill 10 in Parliament.

“I now leave it up to the party to decide on who will stand in 2021. If I am not assured of adoption, they should as well forget about me supporting and voting for Bill 10,” said Mawere.

“The party should decide now on whom they want to support Bill 10 in Parliament between me and Soko. And if they want me to support Bill 10, they should tell Soko to stop campaigning in my Constituency.”

Mawere has fallen from grace in the eyes of Lungu from the time he was fired as Sports Minister.

And Lungu now wants his cousin Zindaba Soko to stand in Chipata Central. -Koswe