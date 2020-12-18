AT 25, THIS YOUNG PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER IS RUNNING A SCHOOL WITH 80 CHILDREN

Nothing comes in a way of a determined person. You may try to close all the doors on such a person but they always figure a way out of challenges.

If someone asked what the definition of determination is, the best answer is showing them people like Ms Phenny Nakawala whose vibrancy and passion for the work we could pick when we spoke to her this evening.

The 25-year-old primary school teacher of Chibuluma in Kalulushi who graduated in 2018 runs a school in her community. Bliss Christian Academy is the name of the school the young lady runs.

Ms Nakawala did not wait to have colossal sums of money for her to start living her dream. She started with a few pupils, meeting at a house in the living room. From there, she is now proud to have over 80 pupils, 4 qualified teachers and a caretaker.

Someone out there would think Ms Nawakala is doing that to make a name for herself. On the contrary, all the young lady wants is to add value to the country’s education system.

It is her goal to offer the best education possible to the learners at the very beginning of their education journey because she understands that that is a great foundation to the pupils’ bright future.

Her story simply explains what it means when people say you can do anything you put your heart to.

“My dream is to see Bliss Christian Academy grow beyond my community to every province in the country,” she posted on her page.

“Habbakuk 2:2 ‘write down your vision make it plain on tablets so he may run who reads it’ and this is why I write it plain so who ever reads can help in any way possible.”

She is currently looking forward to owning a piece of land where the school could be built and is seeking financial assistance.

She has encouraged youths not to just wait to be employed but instead be innovative and create their own employment.

Those wishing to contact Ms Nakawala for inspiration and or help can reach her on +260 96 4556207.