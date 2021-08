Sylvia Masebo writes;

A New Dawn indeed.

A very emotional day for me as I factor in all the hurdles we had to endure to see this day.

A hearty congratulations to the 7th Republican President, his Excellency, Hakainde Hichilema and her honour, the Vice President, Mutale Nalumango.

At last, I can breath with a sigh of relief. We thank you Lord.

May the good Lord continue to bless our lovely nation.