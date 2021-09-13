AT NO TIME DID GARY NKOMBO TELL MARKETEERS NOT TO PAY MARKET LEVIES – MLG PS

The Ministry of Local Government says some traders across the country are refusing to pay market levies to the Councils.

Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary MATTHEW NGULUBE says the traders are allegedly doing this on the understanding that Local Government Minister GARRY NKOMBO told them not to pay levies to anyone.

Mr. NGULUBE has clarified that Mr. NKOMBO did not stop traders from paying lawful levies to the market authorities but illegal fees to party cadres.

He says Mr. NKOMBO further told the traders to continue paying their levies to the local authorities for smooth operation and provision of services.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZNBC News by Ministry of Local Government Public Relations Officer CHILA NAMAIKO.