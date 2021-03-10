ATTACK ON JUDGES WRECKS PF APART AS MOONGA AND MUMBI PHIRI DIFFERS.

LUSAKA Province PF chairman Paul Moonga says deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri is not his boss and she should stay in her lane when he stands up to protect the office of the President by stating that some Constitutional Court judges and some opposition lawyers are trying to collude in a bribery scheme to disqualify president Edgar Lungu from contesting the August elections.

And Moonga says his office doubts that Mumbi Phiri is a PF member because she has been going against the party position in the recent past.