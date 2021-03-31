ATTEMPTS TO BLOCK LUNGU WILL BE MET WITH EXCRUCIATING FORCE SAYS LIFWEKELO.

…we shall stop HH from filing-in and derail elections, warns Lusaka Province PF.

The ruling PF in Lusaka Province has warned that any attempt to block President Edgar Lungu from standing will be met with excruciating force too ghastly to contemplate, warning they will ensure Hakainde Hichilema fails to file in his nominations too.

In a statement made available to Daily Revelation, Lusaka provincial media coordinator Edwin Lifwekelo said President Lungu qualifies to stand for another term, against the constitutional provision being advanced by others that he has held office twice, and therefore does not qualify for a third term.

He stated that whether UPND leader Hichilema liked it or not, President Lungu would be on the ballot, saying State Counsels John Sangwa and Musa Mwenye will be met with both political and legal force.

Lifwekelo warned that those attempting to block President Lungu risked derailing the elections altogether.

“We just want to give notice to Sangwa and Musa that we are ready for what ever legal jyminastics they want to perform and any attempt to block our client will be met with excruciating Force too ghastly to contemplate. They are playing with fire. We shall not allow them, that is our humble submission,” Lifwekelo stated, accusing Sangwa and Mwenye of being hired by the UPND and promised government positions. “We just want to warn them that they risk their preferred candidate hakainde hichilema not filling in all together and risk further to derrail the elections . What ever the case President Edgar lungu will be on the ballot and is winning the presidential elections,we have done our home work.”

Source : Daily Revelation.