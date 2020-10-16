ATTORNEY GENERAL TAKEN TO COURT FOR FRAUD AT KALENGWA MINE

Attorney General Likando Kalaluka is being taken to court, along with 15 others, for allegedly engaging in fraudulent activities at the Kalengwa Mine in Mufumbwe District, North Western Province.

Euro Africa Kalengwa Mines and Chief Kizela of the Mufumbwe District are suing the attorney general’s office for failing to uphold a decision by the supreme court regarding the mine, which has led to continued fraudulent activities.

The plaintiffs are also suing Hakwi Fawaz, Hetro Mining and Ores Limited, Lunga Resources Limited, Kalengwa Mineral Processing Limited and Kalengwa Processing Zone and Kalengwa Processors Limited as well as several others.

Euro Africa claim that the mine at Mufumbwe has not been able to carry out meaningful business due to “protracted and calculated litigation” and injunctions obtained over the course of seven years by the plaintiffs.

Last week, Vice President Inonge Wina said the closure of the mine in Mufumbwe was depriving the local community of important employment opportunities.