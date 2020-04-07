By Prudence Siabana

The African Union Bureau of Heads of States comprising leaders from South Africa, Egypt, DRC, Kenya and Mali have called on creditor nations and multilateral institutions to immediately suspend interest payments for Africa on its external public and private debt.

This is to enable African countries create fiscal space to respond to the devastating effects on the African economies, by the covid-19 pandemic.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Emmanuel Mwamba states that the communiqué of the leaders of the African Union Bureau was issued after they held the latest tele-conferencing meeting on 3rd April 2020 to discuss Africa’s response to the covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Mwamba says the communiqué stated that the leaders have called for a comprehensive stimulus package for Africa and for concrete support as pledged by the g20 and other international partners.

He says the communiqué called upon the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) to review their current disbursement policies to display flexibility and speed including raising the availability of the IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

Mr Mwamba says the communiqué also called for the immediate lifting of sanctions on Zimbabwe and Sudan.

This is contained in a statement made available to phoenix News by First Secretary Press and Tourism At Zambia’s Embassy in Adisa Ababa Ethopia Inutu Mwanza.

PHOENIX FM NEWS