The Africa Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have hailed Zambia for the smooth transition of power and demonstrating that it is a true democracy.

African Union (AU) Chairperson Felix Tshisekedi said August 24, 2021 is a very important date for Zambia which should be remembered for the country’s smooth and peaceful transition of power from one regime to another.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony of Zambia’s new President Hakainde Hichilema in Lusaka yesterday, Mr. Tshisekedi, who is also Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President, paid glowing tribute to the country’s role in the liberation struggle saying the AU is happy that Zambia has managed to hold elections successfully as demonstrated in its advocatory role for promoting peace on the continent.

He said the victory for the new administration was for the ordinary Zambians who are the true winners because the country has remained committed to upholding democratic values.

The DRC President said it was gratifying that African countries were committed to upholding the AU agenda 2063, which seeks prosperity, security and safety for all citizens and mechanisms to promote and defend the continent’s collective security and interests.

Mr. Tshisekedi has meanwhile commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia for the well-organized elections and process that saw Zambia usher in its seventh president.

He assured President Hakainde Hichilema that the AU will support his administration and Zambia in fulfilling its aspirations and mission to the Zambian people.

The DRC leader further reassured President Hichilema that his country remains committed to promoting cross border cooperation for the betterment of that country and Zambia.

Mr. Tshisekedi said Zambia and DRC have historical ties which his country continues to pursue for good brotherhood and cooperation in areas of common interests.

And President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera stated that Zambia has written a story that shows the world that Africa can solve its own problems and does not need to be nursed anymore.

President Chakwera said Zambia, which is a beacon of democracy on the African continent, has shown more than integration.

Dr. Chakwera, who is also SADC chairperson, said Africa has the spirit of civility and generosity as demonstrated by Zambia where there has been a peaceful transfer of power from one President to another and one party to the other.

He said Africans from all over the world are celebrating the joy of Zambia in the spirit of solidarity.

The SADC Chairperson, who congratulated President Hichilema, pledged the regional body’s support to Zambia in her endeavors.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland reassured the new administration that the Commonwealth collectively stands ready to work with Zambia as the country strives to realise the vision of it becoming a prosperous, peaceful, and proud Zambia, anchored on love, national unity and mutual understanding.

Ms. Scotland said progress could only be achieved through contributions by many people, each playing their part.

Ms. Scotland said the wider Commonwealth community and Zambia have worked together since independence.

She said the outcome of Zambia’s elections was a landmark moment for the organisation, Africa, and the whole of the international community.

Speaking during the same occasion, United Kingdom Minister for Africa James Duddridge pledged that country’s continued support towards Zambia’s developmental agenda.

Mr. Duddridge said the UK government is looking forward to building on Zambia’s strong economy, promote human rights, health, and well-being for all.

And the UK Minister for Africa commended former president, Edgar Lungu for smoothly handing over power.

Mr. Duddridge stated that the development in Zambia has inspired the UK government to continue working with the people of Zambia and its administration.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by among others, some heads of state and government who included President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, Samia Hassan of Tanzania, Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, and Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique.

Other dignitaries present were representatives of heads of states and international organizations who joined the country at National Heroes Stadium to witness the swearing-in ceremony of Zambia’s seventh republican president.