Kalyalya Was Fired For Refusing To Print Money – Trevor Simumba.

Economist and International Consultant, Trevor Simumba, has claimed that former Bank of Zambia Governor, Dr. Denny Kalyalya was fired for refusing to print more money under the quantitave easing policy. Quantitative easing (QE) is a form of unconventional monetary policy and not popular with traditional central bankers, in which a Central Bank purchases longer-term securities from the open market in order to increase the money supply and encourage lending and investment.

Speaking to the BBC, Simumba also disclosed the Covid-19 Bond sold on the market, K3.2billion was channeled to the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund (PEIF) which is neither a statutory nor legal body. On June 23, the country approved an Eight Billion Kwacha (US$439 million) economic stimulus package through a COVID-19 Bond.

Simumba also condemned the appointment of Christopher Mvunga as New Bank of Zambia Governor. He said Mvunga is a political appointee and a junior banker and possessed no sufficient qualifications and experience for the role.

He said there was no justification by President Edgar Lungu to overlook senior officials currently at Central Bank such as the Deputy Governors, Ms.Rhekha Mhango (Administration) and Dr. Francis Chipimo (Operations), in the appointment of the replacement to Dr. Kalyalya. – Eagle One Zambia