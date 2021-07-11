A man records himself committing suicide after discovering that his best friend was having an affair with his wife.

There was drama and misery on social media after an audio of a man who recorded himself committing suicide rocked Instagram.

An audio revealed how a man died after consuming rat poison. The man explains why he was killing himself in the audio.

He explains that he was taking his life because he was in great pain after discovering that his best friend was having a romantic affair with his wife.

The man who reveals that he is a truck driver said he was going to miss his child whom he refers to as Yolanda.

He also cursed his best friend and said he would never live a happy life again.

Listen to the audio below as he recorded the whole incident…