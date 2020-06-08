It’s only Monday Morning and already Zambia has been greeted by yet another trendy story by a gallant youth, this time being Mutale Mwanza of Hot FM.

The Hot FM DJ has supposedly cut off the line of the Lusaka Provincial Minister, Honorable Bowman Lusambo, after he continued talking without responding to her questions, well, in his usual bullish style.

Mwanza is being praised by scores of Youths across social media for her rather bold step in cutting off an entire Minister who persistently breaks dialogue etiquette at every given juncture.

There has been a rise in discontent among Zambian Youths who are demanding for many answers among them Gold Mining licenses, Corruption, Freedom of Speech and Expression, etc.