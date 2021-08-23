By Chambwa Moonga

THE just-ended general elections have produced 82 members of parliament for the UPND.

The National Assembly of Zambia has 156 seats, but only 155 were up for grabs in the August 12 polls.

Voting at parliamentary stage was not done in Kaumbwe Constituency, Petauke district, in Eastern Province and a by-election is on the cards.

The UPND Kaumbwe parliamentary candidate, Boniface Khondowe died on July 20.

A compilation done by The Mast shows that the UPND, whose presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema, has won the presidential race, has members of parliament in eight provinces, except in Muchinga and Luapula.

The PF managed to win 59 parliamentary seats in seven provinces, except in Western, Southern and North-Western.

Further, Highvie Hamududu’s Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) won one parliamentary seat in Nalolo Constituency.

The four-year-old PNUP’s maiden member of parliament is Imanga Wamunyima jnr.

There are also 13 independent members of parliament – two in Luapula, two in Central, five in Eastern and four on the Copperbelt.

The figures below show the number of members of parliament per province, for each concerned party.

1. Lusaka…… UPND 10, PF 4

2. Luapula…..UPND 0, PF 13, Independents 2

3. Central…..UPND 9, PF 4, independents 2

4. Copperbelt…..UPND 9, PF 9, Independents 4

5. Western……. UPND 18, PF 0, PNUP 1

6. North-Western…… UPND 12, PF 0

7. Eastern………UPND 2, PF 10, Independents 5. A by-election is pending in Kaumbwe.

8. Southern……. UPND 18, PF 0

9. Northern……. UPND 4 PF 9

10. Muchinga………UPND 0, PF 10

In the 2016 general elections, the UPND produced 58 members of parliament, PF had 83, MMD three, Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) one and 11 independents.

By the time the 2016 – 2021 life of Parliament dissolved on May 14, 2021, the PF had 85 members of parliament, UPND 56, MMD three, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) one, FDD one and 10 were in