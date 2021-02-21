BY SIKAILE SIKAILE

AUGUST 12, PF IN RABID TREPIDATION NO THIRD TERM FOR LUNGU

Without doubt, the writing on the wall has clearly been read by PF.The Patriotic Front government knows too well that the Zambian Constitution bars Edgar Chagwa Lungu from contesting the August 12 Elections. Even in the unlikely event that they circumvent the Constitutional clause barring Edgar Chagwa Lungu from contesting the elections by hook or crook, they know too well that they can not overturn the determined will of the Zambians at this stage, hence their desperate illegal abuse of state Institutions to physically target HH. PF is now behaving like a rabid dog that bites anything on its way. Intellectually, politically and tactically PF has been beaten clean by UPND leader and the Zambians.They are convinced beyond doubt that despite the manipulation of the whole electoral process, the rising drive for change by the Zambians can not be stopped anymore. They also know too well that justice awaits them.

The loss of ethics and morality that PF has unfortunately transmitted into our uniformed men and women is most disheartening. PF is honestly in a deathly hysteria that has numbed their sense of reason and logical assessment. Who in their right senses would turn their parents in-laws home into a military base?

What does it take to assign a platoon of heavily armed policemen on a wild goose chase for imaginary weapons? How much fuel in taxpayers money was wasted? Like in the unfortunate case of Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda, trigger happy policemen will continue to be used as disposable zombies by desperate politicians. Edgar Lungu sanctioned the unfortunate ruffling of innocent elderly statesmen in Shibuyunji.

In our earlier articles, we highlighted how PF will intensify it’s drive to eliminate HH in the Political race. Edgar Chagwa Lungu is on record that HH will not rule Zambia. We have all seen how they have attempted to imprison him so that he can be Constitutionally barred. We have all seen how the Traffic issue eventually became Treason for a passenger and was imprisoned for 127 days, BILL 10 was crafted to bar HH and colossal amounts dished out to CSOs, Edith Nawakwi and Chilufya Tayali were hired to secure a court conviction against HH.

All these attempts have failed. PF CSOs and surrogate Political parties have been mobilized in the mad drive to stop HH. PF knows too well that they can not win the Election hence their frenzied drive to attempt physical elimination methods.The platoons of heavily armed Police officers who were sent under the command of the One humble Edgar Chagwa Lungu to search for suspected caches of weaponry suspected to be hidden at HH’s parents in laws are a continued madness of despair. This is both a miscalculation and Uganda style stupidity that desperate despots employ to remain in power.

If HH was desperate and violent, he would have staged an uprising in 2016 when Edgar Chagwa Lungu with the help of the Electoral Commission of Zambia stole his Victory. Who has forgotten about Chitulika which Esau Chulu created for Edgar.

Despite the overwhelming evidence of deliberate electoral manipulation, when the Constitutional means were pursued and concluded in yet questionable circumstances, he opted to accept the outcome. Conversely, when you look at the conduct of PF, had they been on the side of UPND, Zambia would have been Balkanized by now. Zambia would have gone up in flames a very long time ago. HH should be lauded for maturity, Patriotism and respect for human life.

Wasn’t it just a fortnight ago when the country was duped that the Police is being transformed into a professional Institution that respect the human rights? Was this an attempt to cover the cold killings of Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda? We said it and we say it again, Edgar Chagwa Lungu is at the centre of the killings and continued harrassment of innocent Citizens using Kakoma Kanganja.These heartless vipers should for once be flushed into the septic tank of Political condemnation. Do they still have any human heart? Why subject innocent elderly men and women to such banditry? What crime did they commit? Has it become a crime deserving the brutal unleashing of ruthless policemen to be a parent inlaw to a harmless citizen offering to liberate Zambia?

What trauma have they subjected the children who witnessed first hand their violent search?

Lungu and Kanganja must be ashamed. Since when did our Police become anti gun proponents? How many guns has the PF distributed to their cadres? How many guns have the PF cadres fired and killed innocent civilians in the presence of the police?

We can agree with Bownman Lusambo that Zambia is in a pungent mess and needs cleaning.

PF should realize that Kharma is real! Yes, today they are authoritative champions but tables do turn. Should they honestly be fugitives ever on the run after their time?

We condemn in the strongest terms the abuse of innocent parents in the manner Edgar Chagwa Lungu is treating the parents in law to HH. Where is UBUNTU in this matter? Where is the Ministry of Religious Affairs , Justice to condemn these crimes? Where are the CSOs?

It’s sad that each day takes us deep still into our progressive loss of humanity.

Sikaile C Sikaile. Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International