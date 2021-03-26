By SMART EAGLES

…President Edgar Lungu remains committed to ensuring free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections once again says Foreign Affairs Minister Hon Joseph Malanji.

GOVERNMENT has assured the international community that the upcoming August 12 General Elections are going to be free and fair in accordance with the country’s constitution.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Joseph Malanji has told an assembly of Ambassadors and Heads of Missions of the European Union Member States accredited to Zambia that His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu remains committed to ensuring a transparent and credible election.

Speaking when he addressed the members of the diplomatic corps during the opening session of this year’s Zambia-European Union Political Dialogue this morning, Hon. Malanji said Zambia has a history of upholding the commitment to democratic principles which include the holding of peaceful elections.

Other senior government officials that were present at the meeting include Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Stephen Kampyongo, MP, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Jean Kapata, MP, Minister of Justice, Hon. Given Lubinda, MP, Minister of Health, Hon. Jonas Chanda, MP, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary in charge of International Relations and Cooperation Ambassador Chalwe Lombe and representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of National Development Planning.

In attendance was also Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Mr. Patrick Nshindano.

“I wish to assure you that the forthcoming elections will follow our established tradition as Zambia further entrenches her democratic credentials. The Patriotic Front (PF) Government of His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu shall ensure that Zambians are once again provided with free, fair, transparent and peaceful and credible elections,” Hon. Malanji said.

Minister Malanji further said the PF Government is grateful to the EU Election Observer Mission for sending an EU Exploratory Mission to conduct preliminary assessments on the possible deployment of an EU Election Observer Mission ahead of the August polls.

He said the team conducted their assessment from 14th to 21st March, 2021 following an invitation from Government at the last Zambia-EU Political Dialogue in November last year and the findings will determine the next course of action by the Mission.

“I wish to reaffirm Zambia’s long-standing commitment to the support rendered by all our cooperating partners including the EU, to ensure that credible, transparent and inclusive elections are held in the country,” Hon. Malanji said.

He added that the Zambian government is looking forward to the positive outcome of the Exploratory Mission and the subsequent deployment of the EU Observer Mission in August.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of the European Union delegation to Zambia and COMESA His Excellency Jacek Jankowski said the EU attaches great importance to its partnership with Zambia and the Zambian people hence the country should maintain its critical role as a beacon of peace in the Southern African region.

Ambassador Jankowski said the EU hopes to see the August polls taking place in a peaceful manner with a levelled playing field for all stakeholders to accord the electorates the freedom to participate.

He further commended President Lungu for expressing his continued commitment to peaceful elections during his annual greeting to members of the diplomatic corps last week.

“The European Union is satisfied with the positive remarks by Republican President His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu during his annual greeting to members of the diplomatic corps last week regarding the need to uphold a peaceful electoral process,” Mr. Jankowski said.