The Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- says the printing of ballot papers for the August 12, 2021 General election will commence in July.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano says the printing of ballots will only be undertaken once the nomination process has been done by political parties.

Mr. Nshindano says this will enable the Commission to get a clear road map and avoid complications before and after the printing process.

Mr. Nshindano said the Dubai printing firm, Al Ghurair will print the 2021 ballot papers.

He has also called on all political stakeholders to ensure that they verify the ballot details and air their grievances to the Commission as opposed to discrediting its works.

Mr. Nshindano said the ECZ is ready to deliver free, fair and credible elections adding that there is need for all political parties to create a non-violence atmosphere.