AUTHORITIES CLARIFY EXAMINATION CLASSES WILL REMAIN OPEN

The ministry of general education has clarified that all examinations will proceed as planned despite reports of some schools allegedly recording covid19 cases.

Nyangwenya School in Rufunsa district has been shut down after three teachers allegedly tested positive for covid19.

But the ministry of general education spokesperson Nondo Chilonga has revealed that no report has been made from the concerned school or the ministry of health on the matter, therefore an official position is yet to be given.

Ms. Chilonga adds that all schools handling examination classes will remain open as long as they adhere to the health guidelines such as wearing face masks by learners and teachers in order to prevent the further spread of the pandemic.

5FM NEWS 17/07/2020