AVAP SAYS MANY ELECTORATE REMAIN UNDECIDED ON THE CANDIDATES TO VOTE FOR 29 DAYS BEFORE ELECTIONS

By Michael Kaluba

An initial assessment conducted by the Anti-Voter Apathy Project-AVAP- in all the 10 provinces of Zambia has shown that the electorate have been limited in choices of candidates to vote for despite the many political parties and independent candidates taking part polls.

AVAP has noted that the continued lack of use of alternative campaign methods by new and perceived smaller political parties has left the electorate with little information and limited choices of candidates at all levels.

AVAP Executive Director Richwell Mulwani says political violence especially between the two front runners, the UPND and PF has left many voters without a choice of candidates especially that political violence continues to disadvantage marginalized members of society such as the differently abled, women and children.