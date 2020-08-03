Avoid Parties, Funerals, Chilanga Mulilos, Dr Chilufya Advises As COVID-19 Cases Keep Soaring

Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya Dr Chilufya has discouraged Zambians from attending funerals, parties and Chilanga Mulilo, as Zambia has continued to record a high number of COVID-19 cases, with 233 new cases seen in the last 24 hours out of 1,820 tests conducted.

Dr Chilufya said during a briefing today that the cases were detected through the routine screening and advised that crowded places should be seen as high risk areas for the spread of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the minister said one COVID-19 patient who was critically ill has died while 39 patients are on Oxygen Support System while six are on ventilation.

The minister also said 208 patients have been discharged from the isolation facilities following their recovery.

He implored the general public to continue adhering to health measures aimed at mitigating the spread of the pandemic as stipulated by the government.

He advised that meetings and workshops should be done virtually and stressed the need for public awareness about the pandemic.

The cumulative number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic now stands at 6,580 with 4,701 recoveries, 52 deaths, 114 associated deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 171 and 1,708 active cases.