Avoid witch-hunt – Katele Kalumba tells President-elect
Even as we Zambians as a nation and I personally have congratulated the President elect HH and the UPND, for a clear victory, my humble appeal to President Hichilema is to avoid witch-hunting, cadrerism and the probable consequence of heightening national tensions.
Let him bring to bare his primal and transformative leadership,, and a spirit of political and social reconciliation.
He knows better than many what witch_hunting can do. He suffered many insults and accusations and yet Zambians knew better.
Starting on a fresh governance watch page, peace building for national unity will afford the incoming President to win the collective will, spirit and common knowledge of all Zambians to confront both economic, social, ecological and health challenges that lie ahead of our country.
Zambians have given him the legitimate mandate to rule over our nation as a total totality, a unified Zambia.
Former MMD National Secretary under President Mwanawasa and Economic and Political Commentator.
Kaka
This is a biased individual towards PF, who possesses no open mind to be able to advise our new President. Shame on you Katele.
Get ready, your case has been on appeal for too long. Lungu is on his way out. He forgot to pardon you.
This is a terrible witch of a man. Remember him hiding in a small hall when he was being smoking out of a rat hole for stealing government money. I cannot listen to this terrible man. He stole a lot from Zambia and today he should advise the president about witch hunting. Sir just keep quiet you are a waste of space. Shameless man. We are tired of irrelevant people like you. Following what was stolen from the Zambians is not witch hunting its justice – you i.diot….
Another worthless specimen of human. Your cases are still fresh in court. This time around, you are going in. HH will overlook your tribal venom against him, but the law won’t overlook your theft cases. And that is not witch – hunting.
Nantende Walushiba Tefwetefwe, ala mwaiseni.
My village headman. Insoni ebuntu. Your tribal vitriol, vindictiveness against HH not so long ago. You are not the best person to advise him. Apologise and repent or its better you keep quite.