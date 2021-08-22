Avoid witch-hunt – Katele Kalumba tells President-elect

Even as we Zambians as a nation and I personally have congratulated the President elect HH and the UPND, for a clear victory, my humble appeal to President Hichilema is to avoid witch-hunting, cadrerism and the probable consequence of heightening national tensions.

Let him bring to bare his primal and transformative leadership,, and a spirit of political and social reconciliation.

He knows better than many what witch_hunting can do. He suffered many insults and accusations and yet Zambians knew better.

Starting on a fresh governance watch page, peace building for national unity will afford the incoming President to win the collective will, spirit and common knowledge of all Zambians to confront both economic, social, ecological and health challenges that lie ahead of our country.

Zambians have given him the legitimate mandate to rule over our nation as a total totality, a unified Zambia.

Former MMD National Secretary under President Mwanawasa and Economic and Political Commentator.

Kaka