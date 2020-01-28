By Isaac C Mvula

Away from false prophets and cats that cause police to make zigzag movements, there is something much more zigzagging troubling my old mind – the uncontrolled proliferation of military type weapons in the hands of private individuals, especially in, but not limited to, the Copperbelt.

These weapons are likely coming in illegally from a neighbouring country with which Zambia shares a very wide porous boundary. Due to the number of civil wars that this country has unfortunately gone through, numerous weapons of various configurations have been left unaccounted for in private hands of civilians. These weapons and ammunition are being sneaked in mainly through bush paths into Zambia, ending up in private unregistered armouries. The owners of these weapons end up affiliating with cadres of different political parties for the sake of protection and to hide from the long arm of the law.

Simply put, however, they are criminals! Zambia faced a similar situation earlier during and after the liberation struggles of Namibia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa when vast weapons were left behind in private hands by our Freedom Fighter brothers and sisters as they hurriedly rushed back to their liberated countries. This was solved by declaring an amnesty for all to turn in all illegal firearms without having to explain their sources. This was followed by cordon and search mop up operations in areas suspected to still hold illegal weapons.

My fear is that this is a recipe for the creation of militia armies based on political affiliation. Already, some political parties have organized cadres who only need to be armed with firearms (not pangas) in order to become militia armies. Our zigzag police will not be able to handle these militias. Examples abound. Look at Nicaragua and other South America nations.

Something must be done, and done soonest, otherwise we are headed for maningi trouble! Ala tatwakaisole! #JustJoking