By Miselo Misenge

If B’Flow thinks that being invited to State House is a big achievement and means PF and Lungu listened to him, he as foolish as anyone who thinks PF is democratic and respects people’s freedoms and human rights.

Let’s not forget that EL and HH held a secret meeting under the auspices of the church.

It was meant to start the dialogue process and iron out teething issues in the country. Every Zambian was excited. What happened after? No follow up meeting happened as EL shunned the church and attacked them and the process.

We have seen more violence, electoral malpractices, tribal hatred remarks from senior PF officials and more arrests of opposition supporters. Closure of Media and physical attacks on radio stations.

Has B’Flow seen the statements from Police IG, Sunday Chanda, Tutwa Ngulube, Economic Association of Zambia, ZANASU and other PF surrogates?

That meeting at State House was nothing but a smokescreen to hoodwink you B’Flow and Zambians that PF is listening.

PF only care about one thing. Themselves

Let B’Flow go ahead and plan a protest and see how PF thugs and police will deal with them…….

By the way, this is not between B’Flow and Lusambo. This can’t be and shouldn’t be personalised.

Don’t be cheated with photo opportunities….