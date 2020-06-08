By Mwanakaaba

Bflow has been played like a fiddle. He is now in limbo trying to do damage-control. You have to be smart when dealing with politicians.

They called him to statehouse to make him feel important but also as power play. State house is the centre of power. He is small there. And a call he can’t refuse. Lusambo was not there for any other meeting as Bflow put in in earlier(now deleted) statement. He was there for photos. Photo they quickly shared to social media through their page Smart Eagles. They knew the impression it would create.

Someone at statehouse is using his skopodono. Well played. Baba playa ba Bflow.