By Lomphande Phiri

Musician, Brian Bwembya popularly known as B-flow has vowed not to apologize for speaking out on the oppression that Zambians are currently facing at the hands of foreign investors.

This follows a 24 hour ultimatum given to B-flow, Gospel Artist, Kings Malembe and Photographer, Chellah Tukuta by Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for the trio to apologize for allegedly demeaning the presidency in their social media postings.

The trio have taken social media by storm after they openly issued their displeasure to President Edgar Lungu over the happenings in the country and the oppression that Zambians are going through at the hands of the Patriotic Front.

Mr. Bwembya says he will not be silenced for speaking on behalf of the marginalized Zambians and has instead demanded that Mr. Lusambo apologizes to him and the people of Zambia for infringing on their freedom of expression.

And Photographer, Chellah Tukuta has also refused to apologize while kings has apologized for not using the right platform to address the issues.

“STUPIDITY”, “NONSENSE”, “DISGRUNTLED YOUTHS” etc are some of the words our leaders are using to describe people who speak out for the voiceless. When you use abusive language to threaten activists, you disrespect the general citizenry who don’t have a platform to air their views. An attempt to silence me is an attempt to silence the Zambian people.

You cannot describe the people’s demand for transparency and accountability as “LAWLESSNESS”. You cannot talk about lawlessness while using abusive language because the use of offensive language is lawlessness itself.

The Zambian people deserve an apology for attempting to infringe their freedom of expression and threatening their mouthpiece.

Zambian youth who are in dire need of employment and better conditions of service don’t deserve to be called “disgruntled”. Zambian citizens who are concerned about what will happen to their gold cannot be told to “stop it”. It is not “nonsense” to ask leaders to protect the rights of Zambian workers against foreign investors who oppress them. Exercising your freedom of expression doesn’t make you a beneficiary of the Opposition’s money. Demanding good governance is a sign of love for country and an act of patriotism. When people advise you, it means they do not want you to fail. Alas, in Zambia, when you voice out, you are considered an enemy.

Hunger breeds anger. Insala ngayakalipa, abantu balakalipa. Moreover, in Bemba we say “ichikalipa chumfwa umwine”. Let he who has an ear hear.

A revolution has started and youth will not be silenced.

Enough is enough!