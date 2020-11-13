DIGGERS OPINION: Ba Lungu lekeni ubufi, which judge declared you eligible to stand in 2021?

By Diggers Editor

President Lungu is asking why his critics are making noise about his eligibility when the Constitutional Court already declared that he only served one term.

We are shocked to hear this from a president who is a lawyer. We are surprised that President Lungu has joined the lying clique in the PF.

How did the Constitutional Court rule in his favor when he was not party to the court proceedings? Was Lungu part of the Danny Pule case?

The truth is that the court declined to talk about President Lungu’s eligibility.

What the Constitutional Court did was to give their interpretation of what constitutes a full term of office.

It is also true that the Constitutional Court said January, 2015, and August, 2016, did not amount to a full term of office, but no judge said: “as such, Mr Edgar Lungu is eligible to stand”.

The reason is simple, first, Mr Lungu was not part of the proceedings, and second, the Constitution does not say if you are elected president and you serve less than five years then you can stand again in the next election as president.

How can you claim benefits of a judgement you were not party to?

This is a deliberate ploy to mislead people.

Mr Lungu knows very well that the court did not pronounce him eligible to stand in 2021, but he wants the uninformed to be cheated more.