PRESS STATEM ENT

5 TH May, 2020.

BA PF JUST CREATE A MINISTRY OF TRIBALISM, HATRED AND NEPOTISM

Ba PF ever since you came to power the only notable success you have scored is to divide this Country through tribalism and hate speech. We have seen that two of your Ministers, a former Minister and other party officials have openly been competing on who should be the chief tribalist. Surely they deserve a pat on the back and be given a new Ministry of Tribalism, Hatred Nepotism. The other area of success is in stealing and over borrowing.

You have managed to poison the minds of innocent Zambians by preaching tribalism and hatred whenever you are addressing them. Despite you being too aware that tribalism is unlawful and evil, no efforts been made by your top PF leadership to condemn these perpetrators. However, in order to legalize your actions, we strongly argue you to create the Ministry of Tribalism, Hatred and Nepotism to run side by side with the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Ask yourselves why do you preach tribalism and hatred in a Christian Nation? You have even gone a step fhurther to declare a National Day of Player where you meet to mock God.

Ba PF, currently you are just embarrassing yourselves by promoting tribalism and hatred open|y which is illegal. But immediately you back your primitive and lunatic ideas with the law by creating a Ministry of Tribalism, hatred and Nepotism, you will be on firm ground to arrest anyone opposing you and charge them with treason like what you did to HH. Imagine how wonderful it will be even outside the Country to receive the Honorable Minister of Tribalism, Hatred and Nepotism from Zambia, a Christian Nation.

The other benefits you will get from this new Ministry is to run your political adverts and campaigns based on hatred and tribalism legally. You will also be employing and firing people based on ethnicity. You don’t need to close down media houses like the Post and Prime TV, for they will be compelled by law to report your hate speech. Should they fail to do so you will be at liberty to charge them with treason. Nobody will ever accuse you of killing jobs. We know how you are benefiting from tribalism and hatred so why not just legalize it? Otherwise stop preaching hatred and tribalism as this is illegal.

Percy Chanda

UPND Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter