By Charlie The-engineer Simusokwe

BA UPND, ACCEPT ANY OF US PF YOUTHS IN YOUR PARTY AT YOU OWN PERIL…,BUT ROYD.

———————————————————————————

It is with so much SHAME that I saw a number of my fellow PF Youths defecting to UPND even before The President Elect is sworn in. But it’s a lesson to take home for our Leaders NOT ONLY in the Patriotic Front but all political parties alive today. One being the bigest question as to why a son/daughter would want to leave the House THIS QUICK if at all he/she was well looked after and the family has some sort of light at the end of the tunnel. That’s food for thought and indeed a story for another day.

Mine here today is to talk about Royd Moonga’s case. A brother that defected a few months before the person he lived half his life almost dying for has come to form government.

I will admit that for a period we’ve been with Royd in PF , one would notice how much embedded HH’s ideologies are in him. His joining PF was purely out of bitterness and frustration.

I can’t help but feel his pain. You work so hard almost your whole life for a cause then JUST AT THE BLINK OF SUCCESS, YOU QUIT. 😢

UPND Youth Chairperson Liswaniso Gilbert, Please my brother , look into Royd’s case. You know how weak he is deep down. Plead with leadership that you take you son back. I can confirm that he is in bad shape. Mweleleniko 🙏🏾

Nganifwebo muletutambilafye Nokutali 😂🤣😂

PS:

Us PF Youths are fond of backbiting and false trade of information just to survive. A majority of us are spoilt seeds with potential to mess it all up.

Be very careful who you will decide to embrace. Love us from a distance if you can.

Otherwise THIS IS YOUR VICTORY, YOUR TIME AND INDEED YOUR CAKE TO ENJOY EVEN AS YOU DELIVER ON YOUR PROMISES TO THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE.

President elect said “Pick your score cards and start marking … we shall raise the bar”

So we are on it!

Nalabwekeshapo… Accept your boy, these things people balaya my depression. Umwana Kasembe.

#Alebwelelamo_Royd_Kumyabo