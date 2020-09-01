RESIDENTS of Masala township in Ndola are still in shock after a three year old baby was discovered in a two roomed house next to its dead mother’s body which was in a decomposed state. The baby is believed to have spent some days with the decomposed body, identified by police as Mirriam Siliya before she was discovered by a passer by on Sunday who noticed a child pulling at the curtains of the house.

Police said Ms. Siliya’s body was found lying face-down with vomit on the floor and in a bucket. She is believed to have been pregnant. It is suspected she may have locked herself in the house in an injured state in fear of an

unknown attacker as bruises and cuts were noticed on her body.

Skyways Ward Councillor Fabian Mwanza confirmed the incident saying that a woman aged 30 had been found dead in Mwabombeni area of Masala township.

“It is suspected she locked the room for fear of an attacker. Some passer-by saw the curtain shaking and when they drew closer, it was

observed there was a child in the house and a dead body lying there,” he said.

