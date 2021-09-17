BAIL/BOND MUCH EASIER NOW THANKS TO BALLY!

Police Bond, Bail (HH Effect)

By Dickson Jere

One of the few things I do – pro bono – is to represent young people at police stations and Courts on applications for bond or bail when arrested. What usually prevails is that Police or Magistrate Courts, do – almost always – grant Bond or bail to the accused facing a bailable offence. However, it is the bond or bail unreasonable conditions that usually keeps these accuseds in custody for many months or years.

Something just appeared from nowhere in the bond or bail condition that required the accused persons to have a surety who works in government at senior position level! This undoubtedly made most poor people to languish in prison because they could not find such “senior government officials” to bail them out.

“We have given him bond but he can’t find sureties,” was the usual answer at Police Stations.

Until recently, this was a nightmare for many a poor people. But with the “directive” from President Hakainde Hichilema to be flexible with bond or bail conditions, many people are now getting out of custody especially the poor from compounds. This is one of those silent “achievements” by the new President that required no law to amend or enact but mere words. Rule of law. The police nolonger “abuse” the discretion of bond by insisting on sureties who work in government. I only hope this will also extend to the slapping of huge amounts in cash bail by the Courts.

Kudos to the President’s intervention.