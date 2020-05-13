BAILIFFS have pounced on Food lovers store at East Park Mall and confiscated various goods including pizza making machines for non-payment of monthly rentals.

The effects of Covid-19 on business has not spared shopping malls in the country especially in Lusaka where many tenants are now unable to pay rentals due to slowed down economic activities that has resulted in few shoppers.

And according to the list of goods seen by The Sun in the notice, the bailiffs also confiscated upright fridges, pizza fridges, under bar, water chillers, cold rooms and plastic chairs.

Other properties that will be auctioned following an order in the matter of leased property on Stand no 5005 East Park mall, shop no. 6. between Graduare Property Development and Emporium Fresh food Ltd, trading as Food Lovers market are butcher boys, gas stoves, vacuum machines, trolleys, bread mixers, bread molders, bread rollers, industrial ovens and slices machines.