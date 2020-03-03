Bailiffs last Friday pounced on nominated member of parliament Raphael Nakachinda and got away his parliamentary vehicle after failing to settle K400,000 in legal charges on the case he lost in the Constitutional Court over his challenge against Dr Nevers Mumba’s MMD presidency.

And J and M advocates has disclosed that former MMD faction leader Felix Mutati paid the law firm K100,000 in January, 2020 which formed part of the payments he has made after he lost the court battles over the MMD presidency to Pastor Mumba.

J and M advocates confirmed to Daily Revelation that bailiffs pounced on Nakachinda last Friday at his Kafue residence, and got away with his blue double cab vehicle. This was after J and M filed a feira Facias, a document filed in the courts of law to collect money from somebody they have determined that money should be collected from.

J and M said Nakachinda had been very arrogant and setting bailiffs on him was the only option they were left with to get the money from him.

“The information we got from the Sheriffs of Zambia was that last week because we had taken out the writ of feira Facias, we have filed the writ of feira Facias. It’s a document that you file into court to collect money from somebody whom the court has said you can collect money from. So J and M advocates obtained an order from the Constitutional Court for Mr Nakachinda to pay us in excess of K400,000