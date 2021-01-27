By Chilufya Tayali

UBUTEKO BUTEKO BAMUDALA WANDI BAKAMBWILI, LET’S JUST HELP PRESIDENT LUNGU ATEKE BWINO FOR NOW, HAKAINDE TETI ATUSUNGE

=====================

Where there are people differences are inevitable and we learn from our differences. Elyo kabili, “Tweende babili temwenso”. We can even add that, “Ichikwanka bachimwena kumampalanya”.

My honest view is that, BaKambwili’s differences with President Lungu and PF are not beyond redemption, which should keep the two apart forever. I strongly believe those differences can be resolved and have BaKambwili contribute to the welfare of this nation.

I am saying this knowing very well that, I took him to court and had him convicted, I am sure BaKambwili has learnt his lessons and I think he would behave differently given a chance.

BaKambwili thought he would knock out a political paperweight, in his eyes, President Lungu, but he forgot that ECL was ordained by God because not even himself ever thought he would be President.

At this point President Lungu has matured as President and he is doing very fine. All the PF agenda that BaKambwili and Sata wanted, President Lungu is executing them, so why stay outside.

I know that BaKambwili knows, deep down his heart , President Lungu is far much better than Hakainde Hichilema who he has made a pact with out of desperation to usurp power from President Lungu.

HH is nothing but a businessman who only wants to associate with you if you can give him profit. Kambwili is not a friend or brother to HH, but a political commodity that can take him to State House.

Can you imagine HH agreeing to back Kambwili for Presidency in their pact? That pact is nothing but a help to send HH into power.

HH will never agree to anything unless that agreement is to take him into power. Ask RB and Nevers Mumba what happened in 2014 when Obasanjo tried to help them after Sata died.

Anyway BaMudala BaKambwili you know politics than be, but I urge you to be realistic and not look at people that want to just use you without full appreciation of your situation. BaMudala you deserve better than HH, Edgar Lungu is human with weaknesses but he is far much better, work with him.

TAYALI THE NATIONAL ASSET!