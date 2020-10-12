BAKAMBWILI STOP BRINGING CADRES TO COURT TO THREATEN ME

We are at Court for the judgement of Dr. Kambwili case but I am disappointed with the behaviour of Dr. Kambwili’s cadres. They have continued being disorderly and violent.

I am very resolved in what I do such that, I cannot be threatened by cadres. I brought this case to court and I want to see it determined accordingly.

Mind you those threats amounts to contempt of court and I can also report those thugs to the police for threatening violence against me.

I know them, I can identify them, so let them behave otherwise I will not hesitate to add more charges on you and your thugs.

Last time these thugs descended on the Senior Advocate, Madam Chitundu and issued insults as they threatened violence against her. This is unacceptable coming from an accused, through his cadres.

We are all protected by the law and if you think you are above the law, keeping encouraging those thugs, to be insulting and threatening us, you might have to go with them in prison for these crimes they are committing.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!