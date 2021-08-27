MEDIA STATEMENT: BALLOT PAPER RECONCILIATION PART OF ELECTORAL PROCESS

We would like io render our displeasure over the harassment of poll staff by some losing candidates and their supporters during the ballot paper reconciliation exercise being undertaken at Civic Center, Nakatindi Hall.

The assertions that the Poll Staff were altering figures on the Gen 20 forms which are the Announcement of Results Forms is false and malicious.

Following the conclusion the general election the Commission is mandated to conduct Ballot Paper Reconciliation country wide as indicated in the election calendar.

The process is being done with various electoral stakeholders present following a notice dated 16th August, 2021 inviting them to witness the reconciliation of ballot papers.

We wish to clarify that the purpose of the Reconciliation exercise is for the officers

to ensure that the figures are correct and properly recorded on the ballot Paper

Account Form (Gen18) before submission to the Commission

The Gen 18 is used to account for all ballot papers that were used in an election which include the ballot papers used, unused and spoilt ballot papers.

No one can amend Gen 20 because they were in the public domain and stuck at all polling stations as well as verified by all stakeholders.

We urge the losing candidates to exercise patience and wait for the due process

to take its course.

lf they intend to petition the election result, they should present their grievances and evidence to the courts of law.

ISSUED BY

MWAKA NAKWETI

PUBLIC RELATIONS MANAGER