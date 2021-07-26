Ballots for the August 12 general elections are expected to start arriving in the country this Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Al-Ghurair the company contracted to print the ballots, is in the process of packing the ballot papers and other election materials, according to constituencies.

The company is expected to conclude the dispatch of all the ballot papers by the end of this week.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- says all materials for the August 12 general elections, will have additional security features, in order to dispel myths and accusations of vote rigging.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano says the commission has taken measures to ensure only candidates, who win are declared as so.

He said this in DUBAI today, when he addressed stakeholders, monitoring the packing of ballot papers and other election materials.

He has further explained that once the ballot papers arrive in Zambia, political parties must ensure they take down the serial numbers on the boxes and pass them on to their polling agents for reconciliation at polling stations.

Nshindano said election materials will be tailored to each of the 12-thousand 1-hundred and 52 polling stations countrywide.

The Chief Electoral Officer also says the GEN-20 form, which is a security document used by presiding officers to record and announce election results, has added security features to guard against duplication. Znbc