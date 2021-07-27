Ballot papers to arrive in batches starting tomorrow – ECZ

This is according to a notice by Electoral Commission of Zambia corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga.

Thw notice reads:

Notice is hereby given to the media, political parties and the general public,

that the dispatch of ballot papers for the 2021 General Election will commence

tomorrow, Wednesday 28th July 2021. The ballot papers will be dispatched in

four batches and expected dates and times of arrival are as follows:

Date No of Constituencies Arrival Time

28/07/21 40 12:45hrs

29/07/21. 38 12:45hrs

29/07/21 31 12:45hrs

30/07/21 47 12:45hrs

The cargo planes carrying the ballot papers will take off from Dubai International Airport and land at Lusaka Kenneth Kaunda International Airport as stated above.

Luhanga stated that flight time might be subject to change.