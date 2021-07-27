Ballot papers to arrive in batches starting tomorrow – ECZ
This is according to a notice by Electoral Commission of Zambia corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga.
Thw notice reads:
Notice is hereby given to the media, political parties and the general public,
that the dispatch of ballot papers for the 2021 General Election will commence
tomorrow, Wednesday 28th July 2021. The ballot papers will be dispatched in
four batches and expected dates and times of arrival are as follows:
Date No of Constituencies Arrival Time
28/07/21 40 12:45hrs
29/07/21. 38 12:45hrs
29/07/21 31 12:45hrs
30/07/21 47 12:45hrs
The cargo planes carrying the ballot papers will take off from Dubai International Airport and land at Lusaka Kenneth Kaunda International Airport as stated above.
Luhanga stated that flight time might be subject to change.