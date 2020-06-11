By Andre’s ganazan phiri

The Problem with UPND Supporters, cadres and sympathisers is that they think making the loudest noise on Facebook and insulting everyone with different Political views will automatically send their demi-god to State house.

Like the greeks, UPND supporters have now become experts in inventing gods. These guys do not care about anything. They dont care about anyone else, all they care and think about is Hakainde Sammy Hichilema and sometimes Seer 1.

The Cadres are all over Social Media. ‘Bally will fix it’, ‘Bally will Pay’. But most of these guys do not even have Cards for voting, not to talk of NRC’s. Tefintu

Well, we accept. The UPND Media team is doing such a good Job. These guys have successfully managed to re-brand Sammy, and if elections were held on Facebook, Edgar would have been given a ‘Vote of no confidence’, and Sammy would have been the President by now.

But alas, reality on the ground is different.

It is like the more momentum the UPND is getting on Facebook, the more they are losing on the ground.

MY POINT.

PF just humiliated UPND in Western Province. The rulling Party scooped Nakato Ward By-election in Western Province.

Nakato Ward

PF 198

UPND 79

Siwa

PF 277

UPND 198

Kalundawana

PF 161

UPND 101

Lushi

PF 91

UPND 31

TOTAL

PF 727

UPND 409

I know UPND cadres will be trying to comfort themselves by saying the same used to happen in MMD. The cadres will be patting each other in the back, sucking their own cocks, and massaging their own egos saying MMD used to win almost all the By-election, but still they lost the tripartite Elections to Micheal’s PF in 2011.

But I ask.

Can you sincerely compare Micheal to Sammy?

Can you compare the countrywide momentum Micheal got in 2010/2011 to the ‘Facebook’ Momentum that Sammy is getting now?

Certainly not.

Micheal was a real Politician, the man who knew how Politics were to be done, and I say with every sense of responsibility that even in the grave, Micheal is still a better Politician Sammy will ever be.

You cant compare Micheal to Sammy. You cant compare the PF that was in Opposition during Sata’s time to Sammy’s UPND now.

Stop massaging your egos!

UPND is a disappointment, a Mary Magdalene Political Party, they don’t know Politics.

What sort of Political is this that do not tolerate People who do not buy into their ‘Fragile’ Political opinions, ideas and theories?

Bury your heads in the sand while your friends are on the actual ground and you are making the loudest noise on Facebook, ‘Bally will Pay’, ‘Bally will fix it’

Well, Bally will be Politically buried in 2021, and he will be dead, gone and forgotten, forever and ever Pol-Men.

‘Bally Bally’- You are not helping him.

How can a revolution be a success when the People who are shouting ‘Wind of Change’ do not even vote?

If you are to kick Edgar out of State house, you need to realise that it is not just about Facebook, you need to realise that it is not just about doing Politics of frustration, bitterness and Sadism.

Look at the People who have turned against Brian since his visit to State House!

Well, keep on insulting, keep on calling the People who do not support your demi-god names, keep making noise on Facebook, you will get the shock of your life in 2021.

Sammy will be defeated in 2021,and it is going to be such an embarrassing defeat, that you will cry again, ‘Batubida mavoti’, and Sammy will go into Political oblivion, and maybe, just maybe, UPND will be no more because everything hangs around Sammy, and then Chilufya Tayali, the man UPND Cadres hate so much will become the biggest Opposition Leader, and we are going to bid farewell to violence, hate speech, bitterness, sadism and falsehood