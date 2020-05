BALLY CHOKES PF AS SUNDAY CHANDA IS SHAMED.

The meme ‘Bally’ which the Zambian youths supporting HH are using to brand the UPND President appear to be irritating and haunting the PF rank and file and even top leadership. PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has written a statement on the PF propaganda online media ‘Smart Eagle’ attempting to rubbish Bally and it became a nemesis for the poor guy.

Read below: