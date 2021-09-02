BALLY GOES FOR PERMANENT SECRETARIES
All the permanent Secretaries, Secretary to the Treasury, the Bank of Zambia governor and all key financial officers will remain in their offices until the external Auditors finish to do their professional work and bring all thieves to book. Zambia is getting back to normalcy. The results of having an intelligent President.
-Zambian Accurate Information
This is the way to go let’s make them accountable. Please come up with a serious budget and invest in this audit. Please note that if you are auditing parastatal companies, using Auditor General’s office will be a waste of time and resources. Use an international Audit firm or firms. Audit all funds donated to govt Institutions using independent international audit firms. All those law enforcement agencies who have started investigating pipo now shud be immediately replaced and be the first to be investigated for watching the country been ruined, infact chances are that they benefited from the loot, check their assets and how they acquired them.