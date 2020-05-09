BALLY IS SIMPLY IRRESISTIBLE

…good news is good when it’s heard.

YOUNG people in Zambia are resolved to take centre stage and ensure that the 2021 presidential and general elections are credible, free and fair.

With a special CONSTITUTIONAL day to hire and fire leaders; in 2021, young people shall hire the competence of Team Bally and terminate the mediocrity of Kasaka-kandalama through the ballot.

Young people who are hungry for change have realised that the current crop of leaders in Government are corrupt and good for nothing blood sucking demons.

The UPND president, Hakainde Hichilema aka Bally is a product of free education from Primary to University level and he desires the same thing for the Zambian child.

And as a villager from Bweengwa, Bally shall provide the best for local people because Rural-Zambia is the oxygen of the economy in terms of land and unexplored natural resources.

Prominently, Bally has created jobs in his private capacity, therefore when he talks jobs, jobs, jobs; his innovative mind shall do great things for the Zambian people.

Additionally, being an accomplished business genius, Bally knows exactly what is needed to start, grow and sustain good business profitably.

And talking about promoting innovation among young people, Bally appreciates Mathematics, Science and Information Communication Technology (ICT) as the cornerstone for development.

Also, his village Headman identifies God given talent and skills for the potential therein can create jobs and earn GDP, top on the list is arts, crafts and supports.

One thing is certain, Bally is proud of the group of determined individuals or great survivours in key sectors of the economy such as transport, tourism, commerce and trade for keeping the economy going.

Lastly, inspired by the Biblical commandment; ‘Love thy neighbour as thy self’ and ‘Six days thou shall labour,’ Bally’s ultimate goal is to unite Zambia and embrace hard work across the board.

Love and hard work are Biblical teachings, so Zambia shall remain a united Christian nation under Bally’s servant leadership.

Mwango

09/05/2020

_Checkmate