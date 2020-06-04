Moses Nonde Sambaombe wrote…

BALLY MEANS WELL FOR ZAMBIA

Today let’s celebrate The President of UPND Hakainde Hichilema HH this man is a strong man and very principled man you will never hear him iyoo he married this one and never worked out so he again remarried.

BALLY means well for Zambia. Have you heard ati Bally ma Side Chick Uko. Like those some Politicians we hear?

Tell me have you heard Bally in Scandal’s? Especially Money Scandal’s?

He as been in Opposition Politic’s for the last 15 year’s when Mazoka died. What I admire about HH is his Business Acumen, Business Strategies and Business Models.

If he stole money or was so corrupt to become rich surely ZP, ACC, would have arrested him by now. Even if ACC can’t find the owner of 48 houses. If Bally was the owner of those houses they would have arrested him within 30 seconds.

Bally is very Educated and understands thing’s. People say he missed a chance of taking over from SATA in 2010 through their failed pact.

But you see Bally has wisdom he knew that some people in PF are Conmen, liars and trick stars. They even pretend to be Christians even holding National prayers telling people to close their eyes but them are getting rich in short cut ways.

All what Bally wants is to liberate Zambia Economically since he’s even a trained Economist.

Remember Bally is super rich so what can he steal from Zambia? He bought he’s first house when he was just 26 years old in Mutendere. He’s a gifted Business Man.

And want to give Zambia the best. Forget about the tribe Nobody applies to God that please make me this tribe. One Zambia! One Nation.

Zambia for everyone! Bally please don’t arrest those people when you come. Just repair Zambia. You are going to lose alot of money and time following up those people we know them how suddenly they have become too rich. Kuti Wapapa!

Bally is the Star! 🌟

Moses Nonde Sambaombe The Analyst