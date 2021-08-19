He wrote…

This afternoon we held a meeting with the Director Generals of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) and Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).

They all briefed us on how they have been working. These institutions are key in governance and ensuring accountability for public resources.

Our administration will fully support these institutions so that they can carryout their mandates without political interference.

We are firm believers in independent institutions because our Country needs them. We will guarantee their independence and strict adherence to non interference.

We are committed to ensuring that every tax payer’s kwacha counts.

Hakainde Hichilema
PRESIDENT-ELECT

235989975_403938707755529_2259141405841828008_n

 

235381555_403938644422202_7585240651643641309_n

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here