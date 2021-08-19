He wrote…

This afternoon we held a meeting with the Director Generals of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) and Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).

They all briefed us on how they have been working. These institutions are key in governance and ensuring accountability for public resources.

Our administration will fully support these institutions so that they can carryout their mandates without political interference.

We are firm believers in independent institutions because our Country needs them. We will guarantee their independence and strict adherence to non interference.

We are committed to ensuring that every tax payer’s kwacha counts.

Hakainde Hichilema

PRESIDENT-ELECT