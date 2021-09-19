By Charles Chanda .

BALLY MUST ENGAGE ME ON LAND OTHERWISE HE WILL GET NOWHERE BECAUSE THE CARTEL IS BEYOND MINISTERIAL COMPRESSION

Currently l have more to offer than any Zambian both in and out of government despite a few challenges l am are busy handling.

I believe part of what has been deleted is the 340 000 given to the Chinese Consortium in the the Northen Block and the Garden House LAND near OP which was shared by ministers, officials and Indians after they destroyed houses for citizens using Zambia Police.

I will also help you recover the 2048 hectares Njolwe land that was shared by officials, ministers and Indians. The Ministry of Lands cartel is sophisticated. They also run a parallel Ministry of Lands that has most documents that are in the office. That is why you don’t see adverts as they are sent to that parallel office and senior officials share LAND which is left on offer and given to agents who sale on their behalf I will gladly help you. Set up a new Independent Task Force.

CC

UPPZ President

