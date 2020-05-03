3 May 2020

BALLY ONE; HH SUITABLE FATHER OF THE NATION

YOUNG people are relieved to have a Super Dad in United Party National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema whom they are enjoyably calling Bally or simply Dad.

We are aware that some dark-hearted persons may want to dilute Bally One with one form of explanation or the other. But, Bally One is a sold-out brand for name UPND President, Mr Hichilema.

It’s no accidental that the young generation has settled for Mr Hichilema a Christian, Farmer and Villager from Bweengwa as *Bally One; a Super Dad* in the midst of despair.

Some of the young generation relating to HH as their Bally were doing Grade 5/6 and aged about 10/11 years when the Patriotic Front took over power from Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) in 2011.

But sadly, these young people have already experienced the effects of a PF run down economy under a president with stranger sounding initials of his name; Ee. See.Hell!

On the one hand, PF can spend the world to rebrand Ee.See.Hell, but there is nothing good that can come out of a person whose name literally means tumbling down and the initials speak doom.

And on the other hand, Bally One comes at a time when the UPND president, Mr Hichilema is celebrating ‘Hope and Help’ coined from the twin initials HH of his official name.

Among other things, the slogan ‘Hope and Help’ points to Mr Hichilema’s genuine good character and his top-notch leadership ability needed to turn around the economy for the better.

Calling Mr Hichilema, Bally is an affirmation that the young generation in Zambia is tired of a corrupt and failed leadership of Ee. See.Hell, and apparent absence of a father figure in a sitting president.

Metaphorically speaking, mother Zambia will find a great husband in Mr Hichilema and we, the citizens being her children will definitely pride in Bally One; a Super Dad.

The crusade of change being driven by the young generation is a very strong voice of change because they are the very fabric needed to build a new Zambia out of the ruins of PF and Ee.See.Hell!

Way to go Bally One, Viva HH!

Mwango

03/05/2020

Checkmate