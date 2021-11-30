UPPZ President Charles Chanda



BALLY PLEASE DON’T DEMEAN PARLIAMENT JUST BECAUSE OF THE ALLEGED CRIMINALS

I listened to the President’s official speech during opening of the workshop for Ministers and Permanent Secretaries. The speech was great though some basic facts were missing and this is well understood as everyone including those advising the President have never been in government and it is job on training.

There is one thing l will not agree with the President and its reducing parliament to a mere house. He refused to recognise parliament and kept on referring to it a house just because it is alleged that some of the MPs got contracts and never delivered. If you have evidence cage those MPs so we have more Bye elections. Its undemocratic for a sitting President to insinuate that just because there is an alleged crime then MPs must never talk.

On this one it’s a big NO to Bally and l don’t care the insults that will follow. Stick to written speeches than becoming a Pentecostal Tele Evangelist. You still remain my President.

CC

UPPZ President