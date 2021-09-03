“BALLY SHOULD CHILL,” LUBINDA

Let him stop putting Zambia in a fix as if he is still in opposition

Smart Eagles Reporter

Patriotic Front Vice President Hon. Given Lubinda has urged President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema to quickly realise that he is no longer in opposition and get into gear as President because his party made many promises to the Zambian people which await fulfilment .

Speaking at the PF secretariat in Lusaka this Morning, Hon. Lubinda stated that had Bally inherited empty coffers, parliament wouldn’t be opening next week because there wouldn’t be money to pay parliamentarians .

He said FRA had continued paying farmers which wouldn’t have been the case had coffers been empty.

He said Petroleum was still being purchased by government.

And Hon. Lubinda has said unlike when UPND was in opposition and opposing just for the sake of it , the Patriotic Front would be an exceptional opposition which would cooperate with President HH to ensure he fulfilled his promises to the people of Zambia.

“Our MPs will cooperate with him so that come next year, our children won’t pay school fees ,”

“He promised farmers that he would buy maize from them at K250, well , the farmers are waiting. Please Bally fix that for yourself and the nation,” he said .

Hon. Lubinda said the PF wanted Bally to fulfil his promises to the people of Zambia and would be watching him with microscopic eyes to ensure this was a reality .

He stated that Bally needed to unify the nation .

“Careful, 5 years is soon coming to an end ,” he added .